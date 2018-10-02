Oneplus 6T shown off in new alleged press images. Further specs details, too

In 15 days from today, Oneplus is going to unleash the next generation of its Oneplus 6, the Oneplus 6T, which is obviously an upgrade to the flagship killer it released back in May.

Oneplus 6T gets shown off in a new setof press images, but this time around by a more trusted source: Roland Quandt of WinFuture (Germany).

As you can see in the above and below images the overall design footprint remains the same, the only major changes are the reduced to a waterdrop-like notch and the fingerprint sensor which will be removed from the back and integrated under its 6.4-inch AMOLED display at the front. Also the headphone jack is no more, this way Oneplus makes way for a larger battery. The rumour has it it will sport a battery of at least 3,700mAh in capacity. That’s at least 400mAh extra battery to the already decent battery in the Oneplus 6 model.

Inside Oneplus 6T will sit Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset with its 2.8GHz octa-core processor, at least 6GB of RAM (8GB on the top model), and the rumour has it Oneplus will drop the 64GB variants in favour of minimum 128GB internal storage. We might even get a 512GB, but it’s pretty doubtful. We are thinking 256GB internal storage at most.

In addition, the new flagship killer is expected to receive the same Camera setup at the back with maybe OIS (optical image stabilisation) and/or updated camera software. Speaking of software Oneplus 6T will ship with the latest version of Oxygen OS based on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie.

As for colour options we’ll still have the glossy Mirror Black and the matte Midnight Black models.

We will learn more in mid-October, when Oneplus is expected to hold a press event (October 17), but it is yet to confirm the date and the location. We are also expecting a slight bump up in its price tag (+50 euros probably).