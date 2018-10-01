Samsung Music app UI revamped, adds Spotify recommended playlists

At its August Unpacked event where Samsung Electronics announced the Galaxy Note 9, the company also introduced a partnership with Spotify, which came to fruition today.

Samsung Music app UI revamped

Samsung begins rolling out an update for Samsung Music app which brings a revamped UI with simpler tab design including a tab for Spotify recommended playlists (it is basically the Browse tab inside Spotify app included Samsung’s player).

Now, we’re able to swipe through favorite tracks, artists, playlists, albums, and we still get the sub tab menu of Recently added, Recently played and Most played tracks. The new Samsung Music app comes with a very cool fading out effect whenever you close the application instead of suddenly getting closed

For Spotify to properly work with Samsung Music you have to be in one of the 59 countries where their service is available and you might also want to login and sync with your Spotify account to get all the playlists, top charts, new releases and so on.

Once updated Samsung Music app jumps to version 16.2.14.14.