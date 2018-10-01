Huawei Y9 2019 goes official with 6.5″ Fullview screen & Oreo

Huawei just dropped a new affordable smartphone dubbed Huawei 9 2019, with a huge Fullview display (there is a notch), Kirin 710 chipset (the same chip inside Mate 20 Lite) and Android Oreo in tow.

Huawei Y9 2019 goes official

Huawei Y9 2019 feature a 6.5-inch display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution, a 3D slightly curved housing with fingerprint v4.0 technology, dual cameras (16MP + 2MP at the back; 13MP + 2MP sensors at the front) both taking advantage of A.I. for better portraits with that cool depth bokeh effect.

In addition, the new budget-friendly device packs a 4,000 mAh battery, it will arrive in 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage. There is also a micro SD card slot include and the phone runs Android v8.1 Oreo with Huawei’s Emotion UI v8.2 on top of it.

Dedicated to younger generations, the fresh looking smartphone will be arriving in mid-October. Price was not revealed by the company.