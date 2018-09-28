Galaxy Note 9 Silver Cloud colour variant to go on sale in early October

Back in early August, when Samsung Electronics introduced the all-new Galaxy Note 9 and its S Pen, the SM-N960 smartphone was announced in four colours: Black, Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple and Metallic Copper. However, Samsung is selling the device only in three of the four colours, with Metallic Copper still in the pipes to arrive.

Galaxy Note 9 Silver Cloud colour is coming this Octomber

Now, Samsung US has just revealed that a Galaxy Note 9 Silver Cloud colour variant is on its way to the States along with the Black model which is also not available in US. So, as October 5 the Galaxy Note 9 will officially be available in five colours that if the Metallic Copper will go on sale as well.

Samsung hasn’t said anything about the European or the Asian market yet, but we are confident that these new colours will drop starting mid or the end of October.

In the UK you can get the base Galaxy Note 9 128GB version for £899, the top 512GB model will set you back £1,099.