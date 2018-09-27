LG V40 ThinQ shown off partially in a promo video by LG itself

LG Electronics has an event scheduled for October 3, where it is expected to unveil its latest and greatest smartphone in the V-series, the V40 ThinQ, successor to V30 ThinQ, V30s ThinQ and V35 ThinQ.

Now, the smartphone is partially and briefly shown off in a promo video that LG published earlier this morning to tease us about the coming launch event. In the video LG teases a 5 camera sensors equipped smartphone that also comes with soft touch texture (probably reinforced glass with some kind of soft to touch material layer/s on top of the glass).

LG doesn’t reveal anything about V40 ThinQ’s hardware features in this promo video, however, we’ve already been told and confirmed by LG’s representatives that the display will measure 6.4″ in diagonal, we can expect Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset inside backed-up by 6 and up to 8GB of RAM, Android 9.0 Pie OS version, as well as a battery with between 3,300 – 3,550 mAh capacity since they say it will be a slender yet sleek device.

The video isn’t showing the front of the smartphone, but Evan Blass, the man behind infamous @evleaks Twitter account released a press render (see above) in which we can see both the front and the back of LG’s upcoming handset. The image clearly shows a device with NFC activated (LG Pay?), with biometric fingerprint sensor at the back and ultra-thin bezels at the front (there’s probably a notch up there, too).

How do you like the LG V40 ThinQ? More on its features we’ll find out from LG Electronics itself in October 3 live streamed press event.