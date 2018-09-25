Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL exposed in new press renders

Google Inc is by now probably fed up with the ridiculous amount of leaks regarding its up and coming Pixel 3 series smartphones. And the leaks don’t seem to stop anytime soon even though we are still about three weeks away from their official debut.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL exposed again in fresh press renders

In case you are not bored already and you’d like to see more of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, folk at WinFuture (from Germany) have leaked both phones in Black and White colours showing once more the front and the back with a single camera sensor and highly likely to feature even better than Pixel 2 XL Optical Image Stabilisation.

Apart the familiar design, we see Pixel 3 XL and its notch at the top, quite the chin and a fingerprint sensor at the back. The standard Pixel 3 phone’s front looks similar to HTC’s U12+ front with a dual camera setup and no notch. I wish that chin and its forehead is a little slimmer in real life than it looks in these renders.

Both Pixel 3 smartphones are rumoured to have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU embedded, 4GB of RAM, 64 and 128 GB internal storage, run Android 9.0 Pie and a 12MP main camera, with a 2x 8MP camera sensors at the front. As for their screen size, the rumour has it Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch LCD display, Pixel 3 XL a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel.

Google will unveil both Pixel 3 handsets along with other gadgets and accessories (including a wireless charger dubbed Pixel Stand) on October 9, in New York.

How do you find these designs? Will you be purc