Mate 20 Pro, Huawei’s first smartphone equipped with Kirin 980 CPU (video)

Huawei already unveiled the Mate 20 Lite in the Mate 20 series, and the location (London) and the date (October 16), when it will be announcing the other two remaining models: Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.

With a little over three weeks to go before Huawei unveils the all-new smartphones and the first in its portfolio equipped with Kirin 980 chipset (which the Chinese OEM claim it is faster than Apple’s A12 Bionic chip), the amount of leaked materials is growing.

The Mate 20 Pro has been recently sighted in a handful of press renders ment for accessory retail shops, as well as in new press images and even a brief hands-on video which you can view below courtesy of Slashleaks.

Mate 20 Pro will feature an alleged 6.3-inch OLED display with 1,440 x 3,120 pixels screen resolution. Aside from being equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor, the Mate 20 will likely sport up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB internal storage, a triple main camera at the back, run Android 9.0 Pie and a non-removable battery with at least 4,000mAh capacity.