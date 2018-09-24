Pixel Stand wireless charger to accompany Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones

Google is either bad at keeping secrets or it is playing a fast one on all of us, as some speculate.

Pixel Stand wireless charger for Pixel 3 smartphones leaks too

By now, we’ve come to learned almost everything there is to know about the up and coming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. The leaks keep pouring in for the last couple of months to the point that we even got to see one of the phones in an unboxing and hands-on video (unless all these leaks are fake and Google’s doing, which is doubtful!). And the leaks are not stopping, not yet.

A handful of new images showing the Pixel 3 XL in White colour confirms a few new things, like, the positioning of the SIM tray at the bottom of the phone, the fac that the main camera isn’t capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 frames per second, only at 30 frames per second, a new Camera app UI and Google’s Assistant UI changes.