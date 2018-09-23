OnePlus 6 Review – Fluid experience and the best flagship value for money

OnePlus 6 Review.

As a start-up company Oneplus begin its awesome adventure in the smartphone industry with one goal in mind, to never settle for less and to deliver the best flagship smartphone hardware configuration possible to its customers at a very competitive price tag, and they are doing it pretty darn good from 2014 onwards.

This year Oneplus introduced its sixth flagship killer which is the most expensive of all previously produced models, however, Oneplus 6 is still one of the most affordable and hottest-looking premium devices available in 2018.

Design

Like its predecessors (OnePlus 5 and the 5T), OnePlus 6 has a well-thought arc design with rounded metal-made edges (metal frame) that are slim enough to give it a sleek design but also for the user to be able to grip it properly since its made almost entirely of glass. The only down-size of Oneplus 6’s design is the fact that it doesnt sport IP68 water resistance certification, it can only withstand mild rain drops, so you’ll have to be careful how you handle your tea, milkshake or your coffee cup around this phone. Oneplus released the sixth generation flagship killer in Matte Black, Mirror Black, Amber Red and Silk White colours most of which are out of stock at this point. We got the Mirror Black to review and it is a fingerprint magnet, but you get a free silicone cover in the box along with the Dash brick and the USB-C charger cable. Oneplus also released a limited edition OnePlus 6 dedicated to Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War blockbuster.

The physical buttons on the Oneplus 6 are of high-quality, they don’t make weird sounds when you press them and the effort put into making them is immediately noticeable. I also like that Oneplus kept the silent button, unlike others that add extra buttons for virtual assistants which you can’t disable or remap (hear me Samsung?).

OnePlus 6 features an Optic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and there is a notch which you can hide if you don’t like it through a software feature available with Android 8.1 Oreo. The 6.3″ AMOLED panel has Full HD screen resolution (1,080 x 2,280 pixels), and it is protected from scratches by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5. The viewing angles are good, and the Black is deep, the rest of the colours vibrant enough to please your eyes.

Hardware

Oneplus 6 comes equipped with Qualcomm’s current greatest chipset, the Snapdragon 845. We’ve tested the 8GB RAM model with 128GB ROM (internal storage), but you can also get an even more affordable variant equipped with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM, but don’t worry the performance isn’t dropping, it’s actually buttery smooth. For the geek in you, you can also get the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage version. The fluidity on this phone is amazing, no matter it has 6 or 8 GB of RAM, but you don’t have to believe us check the benchmark scores, or even better buy one for yourself, you’ll have one of the best gaming experiences this and probably throughout next year.