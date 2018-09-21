HMD Global announces Nokia smartphone event in London

HMD Global is sending out invites to an October 4 Nokia event in London. The invites send out clearly states that it is a press conference about a new Nokia smartphone, however, the company fails to reveal the location of the venue, and we are not certain if it is about that premium gaming smartphone the company begin teasing a week ago, or whether it is about the already leaked Nokia 7.1 Plus mid-ranger. Either way, we will have to wait for HMD to reveal where exactly in London takes place.

This year, the Finnish company already introduced a more or less flagship smartphone, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, but because it is not quite there yet Nokia fans are still waiting for that phone capable in taking on the likes of Apple, Samsung, Huawei in the high-end handset segment.

So,what do you think? Will HMD Global release a high-performance gaming smartphone (maybe Nokia 9) on October 4 in London, or is it something else? What would you like to see come out from the hands of Nokia engineers this autumn?