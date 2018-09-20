Xiaomi announces Mi 8 Pro and Mi 8 Lite smartphones (global variants)

Xiaomi is going global with its Mi 8 smartphone series. The Chinese OEM has just introduced the Mi 8 Pro and Mi 8 Lite smartphones the global counterpart of Mi 8 Explorer and Youth Edition in China.

Xiaomi announces Mi 8 Pro & Mi 8 Lite smartphones

Mi 8 Pro

The better equipped Mi 8 phone feature a 6.2″ OLED display with Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,248 pixels) and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Inside is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, 128 GB storage and 6 or 8 GB RAM optional. In addition, Mi 8 Pro comes with a dual camera setup at the back (12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/2.4 aperture), a single 24MP camera sensor at the front with Face Unlock technology.

Xiaomi Mi Pro 8 will set you back 400 euro, 450 for the 8GB RAM model.

Mi 8 Lite

Ironically, Mi 8 Lite feature a slightly larger display (measures 6.26″ in diagonal) but the panel is LCD not OLED, and inside the phone one gets the Snapdragon 660 mid-range chipset, a 3,300 mAh battery and up to three memory configurations: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM; 4 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM; 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite price starts at 175 Euro.