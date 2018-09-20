Triple camera equipped Galaxy A7 goes official

We’ve been hearing about Samsung Electronics working on its first triple camera equipped smartphone for a while now. Today, the long-awaited smartphone went official. It is a mid-range handset launched under Samsung’s Galaxy A series dubbed Galaxy A7. The other interesting feature of the A7 is its fingerprint position (on the right hand side), like we’ve seen in the Galaxy J6+ a few days ago.

“Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world. That’s why we’re excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the Galaxy A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your everyday both convenient and extraordinary,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung’s Galaxy A7 is made of two panels of glass sandwiched together by what it looks like a plastic chassis. Galaxy A7 feature a 6-inch Infinity display (Super AMOLED panel just like Galaxy Note 9 except) with Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,220 px), it is equipped with an unknown brand octa-core CPU clocked at 2.2Ghz, and up to three memory configurations: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM; 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM; 6GB ROM + 128GB ROM (internal storage).

A7’s triple camera setup is comprised of an RGB 24MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 8MP Ultra-wide angle (120 degrees) sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 5MP depth sensor for awesome bokeh portraits.

In addition, the Galaxy A7 packs a 3,300 mAh, runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and brings Bluetooth 5.0,NFC (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-Bm and 4G LTE (category 6).

Samsung says the phone will be available in Europe in Black, Pink, Gold and Blue colours, starting at 350 Euro.