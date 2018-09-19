Pixel 3 cloth cases leak reveal the smartphones once more

Google’s obsession with cloth material is well-known for a while now, and it looks like it might be its weak point as well.

Google’s Pixel 3 cloth cases show off the smartphones once more

The up and coming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL which, by the way, we know almost everything there is to know about them from earlier leaks (unless we bite on the rumour that Google has us all fooled and that the Pixel 3 phones will not sport a notch and those ugly chins and bezels), have leaked again in a couple of render images that shows off the cloth protective covers of both Pixel 3 variants, accessories Pixel users are familiar with since Pixel 2 phones came out a year ago.

Rumour has it Google will unleash the Pixel 3 smartphones in more colours than ever before: expect a Black, Pink, White, Blue and Mint colour variants.

Google has already revealed the launch event of the Pixel 3’s which is set for October 9, and it’s not happening in Mountain View like it did in previous years, this time around the company chose to go to New York. Oh, and there are rumours about Google launching all sorts of other gadgets (Pixel Book, new Chromecast, new Google Home, no Pixel Watch though) next month so be sure to check back for the live stream link / video player.

Excited about Google’s event? We know we are!