Samsung introduces Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ smartphones

Samsung Electronics introduced today a couple of new J series smartphones, the Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+, which offers larger displays, bigger battery, dual camera (on the J6+ only) and run Android Oreo mobile operating system.

Both budget-friendly Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ smartphones feature a 6″ display with HD+ (720 x 1,480 pixels) screen resolution (hence the ‘Plus’ naming scheme), have similar design, same body weight and dimensions.

In addition, both Samsung SM-J610F and Samsung SM-J415F sport 4G LTE (category 4), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC (optional) connectivity, the same 3,300mAh battery capacity and run Android, version 8.1.

The Galaxy J6+ is equipped with a dual main camera at the back: 13MP + 5MP sensors with f/1.9 aperture, 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video chats. Galaxy J4+ packs a single 13MP camera sensor at the back, 5MP selfie snapper at the front.

Unlike previous Galaxy J8, J6 and J4 phones which were equipped with octa-core CPUs, the new ‘Plus’ variants pack only quad-core CPUs.

Samsung will sell the Galaxy J6+ in Black, Silver and Red, the Galaxy J4+ in Black, Pink and Gold colour.

No word on pricing, availability date or markets.