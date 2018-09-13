Man or Vampire, a fantastic role-playing game for Android

A while ago I came across Man or Vampire inside the Google Play store, a fantastic role-playing game with nice graphics, quality soundtrack and good gameplay. And while it wasnt officially available at the time, I was able to subscribe to be notified when the game comes out of beta testing.

Today, September 13, I received an email notification about it being available, and I got excited to start playing it. The story behind it is about a mysterious world called Paradise where dead souls gather, a world that’s about to end at the hand of the vampires unless the players have something to say about it.

Man or Vampire made it into the ‘Top 10 Google Indie Game Festival’ last year, and it got ranked 2nd in the Game Creation Audition the same year, and it is now finally available to anyone with an Android device.

I really enjoy its dark tone gaming experience, apocalyptic maps with engaging music and sound effects in the background. Like any role-playing game you have to fight your way through levels and loot as many items as possible to grow your character, to make it tougher.

Once installed the game asks for some weird files access, but if you don’t agree with that at a later date you can revoke its access. For that, you require owning a device running Android 6.0 or a later version: go into Settings > Application Manager > Select the game > Permissions > Revoke Access permissions. On earlier Android OS versions you wont be able to revoke its access, you’ll have to uninstall it altogether.

Download Man or Vampire