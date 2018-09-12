Tor Browser for Android now available in Google Play store

Ever since Edward Snowden made The Onion Router (TOR) project famous around the world a lot of people have used its services to keep their Internet browsing anonymous from the prying eyes. For those that are not familiar with Tor, it is a free software which enables you to communicate anonymously online.

The company behind Tor project has just released the long-awaited Tor Browser for Android. Although still in its infancy (alpha stages) anyone with an Android device can now download the browser through Google’s Play store.

Because it is still in its early stages for the browser to work properly it requires Orbot proxy application to be installed as well, which will connect Tor Browser for Android with TOR network.

The company’s goal is to reach a stable version of Tor Browser for Android at some point, version which will not require Orbot’s installation to work.

Known issue: Our Security Slider is now under ‘Security Settings,’ but because of a small issue, it’s only showing up after you restart the app. We plan on fixing it for the next release.

If you’d like to learn more about Tor project or you need help with it, you can check their support page.

Download Tor Browser for Android