Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro specs and images, reveals an odd triple camera design

Huawei’s CEO already confirmed October 16 press event in London for the launch of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphone duo. And it has already quietly released the Mate 20 Lite before IFA 2018, the most affordable variant of the Mate 20 series.

Both Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will sport Huawei’s latest and greatest Kirin 980 chipset build on the 7nm process, which is the first chipset in the world that integrates ARM’s Cortex-A76 core, the Mali-G76 GPU and a dual Neural Processing Unit (NPU). It is also capable of reaching 1.4Gbps download speed in theory on mobile networks which will support such 4G+ speeds. Both are made of two glass panels sandwiched together by a metal frame.

Mate 20 specs leaked recently and they hint at a device featuring a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop-like notch and 1,080 x 2,244 pixels screen resolution (see render above). On top of the notch sits the ear-piece which also doubles as a secondary front-facing stereo speaker. There is also a 3.5mm headphones jack at the top.

In addition, Huawei Mate 20 packs a 4,200 mAh battery inside, it has wireless charging and USB-C based fast charging. Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro’s triple camera rig at the back is comprised of the same 40MP + 20 MP (monochrome) + 8 MP tele photo lens just like Huawei P20 Pro except the alignment is not vertical, but rather enclosed in a square along with the LED Flash.

Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will run out of the box Android v9.0 Pie with Huawei’s Emotion UI v9 on top of it.