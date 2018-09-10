OnePlus 6T’s in-display fingerprint reader confirmed by OnePlus

Last week Oneplus 6T’s alleged retail packaging has been leaked online, which unofficially confirmed waterdrop-like notch and in-display fingerprint sensor. And while we couldn’t confirm the authenticity of the source at the time, an official confirmation comes today straight from OnePlus itself, via CNET.

Folks at CNET received and published today a screenshot that seemingly confirm Oneplus 6T’s in-display biometric technology. Adding such tech inside 6T will reportedly make the phone slightly thicker: 0,45mm to be precise forcing Oneplus to rearrange the hardware inside.

Now that the fingerprint sensor is gone from the back of the next flagship killer, the up and coming OnePlus 6T will sport a more unibody design, says Oneplus.

Furthermore speculations flying left and right online hint at a possible triple camera setup at the back of the handset, and there’s also word on its price tag.

OnePlus might be selling the OnePlus 6T flagship killer starting at $550 USD.