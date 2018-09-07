Google announces Pixel 3 event set for October 9

Google is about to unleash its third-generation Pixel smartphones, and while the phones are every week in the news whether leaked in images or hands-on videos, people are wondering when will Google make these duo official.

Google announces Pixel 3 event

Well, wonder no more as Google Inc has finally set a date and a location for its most-anticipated event of 2018. This year Google is moving to New York, to launch its latest Pixel gadgets the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL instead of staying in Mountain View, California.

The event will be live streamed over YouTube, on Tuesday, October 9, at 11 AM ET.

The new Pixels will sport familiar design (metal + glass), will embed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, a single sensor equipped main camera at the back and run Android 9 Pie mobile operating system version.

And by the way, Google said that there will not be any Pixel Watch announcements at its New York event.