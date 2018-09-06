Huawei subtly announces the Mate 20 Lite smartphone

Shown off in press renders in mid-August, the Mate 20 Lite smartphone went official in Germany and Poland. Not only that but it is also available for sale for 370 Euro in Europe.

Huawei subtly announces the Mate 20 Lite

Huawei’s Mate 20 Lite feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 px) screen resolution, it is equipped by the Chinese company with its more affordable Kirin 710 chipset, it has 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

In addition, the Mate 20 Lite packs a 3,650 mAh battery and two dual cameras: the main at the back is comprised of a 20MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 2MP sensor, the front-facing camera comes with a 24MP sensor + a 2MP sensor for that great Bokey effect in selfies.

Huawei is selling the Mate 20 Lite in dual SIM variant only and in Blue or Black colours.

The Mate 20 Lite’s price is €435 but there is no shipping date nor even a photo of the device. Polish clients will also receive a Huawei AH100 smart scale (as seen depicted in both of the images above) when they’re purchasing the smartphone from local retail shops.