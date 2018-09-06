Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max unveiled as two huge mid-range phablets

While the world and the mobile industry present in Berlin this week was waiting for Huawei to launch the Mate 20 smartphones at IFA2018, the company had other plans. The Chinese OEM subtly introduced the Mate 20 Lite in Europe, and a few days later it announced Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max duo, reserving the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro launch for October 16, in London.

Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max announced with very large displays

Honor 8X is the smaller of the two, if you can call it “small” as its display measures 6.5-inch in diagonal, that’s larger than Galaxy Note 9‘s 6.4″ Infinity Super AMOLED display. Inside the Honor 8X we have Huawei’s Kirin 710 chipset, the phablet is available in 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variants. Dont worry about its storage space, you also get a triple slots in which you can add two SIM cards and a micro SD card. Honor 8X also comes with a dual camera at the back: 20MP with f/1.8 aperture + 2MP sensors and a 16MP front-facing camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Honor 8X Max feature a whopping 7.12-inch display with 1,080 x 2,244 px screen resolution and a really small waterdrop-like notch. Inside 8X Max variant we find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset with 4GB of RAM or the Snapdragon 660 + 6GB of RAM (optional), a 5.000 mAh battery, a dual main camera with 16MP with f/2.0 + 2MP sensors, and an 8MP selfie snapper at the front with f/2.0 camera aperture.

Pre-orders are a go in China for both handsets, with shipping starting September 11 for the Honor 8X in Black, Blue, Red and Pink, while 8X Max is expected to ship as of October in either Blue or Red colour.

Huawei Honor 8X costs only 180 Euros in 4GB RAM version, 200Euro for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, 240 Euro for the 128GB storage model.

Honor 8X MAx will cost 190 Euro in 4GB RAM variant, 230 Euro for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage (both with Snapdragon 636). No word about the Snapdragon 660 equipped versions.