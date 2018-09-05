Oneplus 6T retail box leak. Reveals waterdrop-like notch, in-screen fingerprint

Oneplus 6T retail box reveals a few things about the up and coming flagship killer

This is not the first time we hear rumours about OnePlus company readying a new flagship killer sequel to OnePlus 6 smartphone. But this time around we get to take a good look at the OnePlus 6T retail box (allegedly), packaging’s underside which reveal a waterdrop like notch, ultra-thin bezels and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oneplus 6T is supposed to launch by the end of this autumn, and if Qualcomm will be introducing its latest flagship chipset the Snapdragon 855 by September 15, we might be in for a huge surprise coming from Oneplus. Instead of a Oneplus 6T equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, the smartphone might receive a bump to Snapdragon 855, which would be huge for the industry, with Apple’s 2018 iPhone X line-up a week away from going official.

Oneplus 6T is highly likely to come out of the box with Android 9 Pie OS version.

OnePlus 6T bears an uncanny resemblance to Oppo’s R17 Pro, and it’s no surprise here. The relation between the two companies is well-known in the industry and it goes back several years.

If all the above rumoured features will be included in the all-new and coming Oneplus 6T, expect a more expensive Oneplus handset.

Are you ready for a beast of a phone, Oneplus’ second half of 2018 flagship killer?