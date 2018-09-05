LG Q9 caught in hands-on image with notchless 18:9 display?

With IFA 2018 closing doors today (last day, September 5) LG Electronics is back at manufacturing new smartphones. So, after announcing the G7 One and G7 Fit in Berlin last week, the next one might be LG Q9.

LG Q9 has been allegedly caught on camera in a brief hands-on treatment showing a notchless smartphone with quite the chin and a tall 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Hometop, the source that send us the image you see above says that the phone is an affordable handset equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660, 4GB of RAM, 32 or 64 GB internal storage, a 3,550 mAh battery which will be more than enough for a mid-ranger and Google’s Android 8.1 Pie OS.

Hometop says LG Q9 will cost 20,000 INR thats about 240 Euros; 215 GBP.