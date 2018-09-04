Motorola One and One Power announced at IFA2018

We’ve been hearing a lot since this summer about Lenovo’s Motorola One smartphone, and it is now finally official as the Motorola One and One Power, two handsets which are merely clones of Apple’s iPhone X.

Just like Motorola P30, both Motorola One and One Power feature a Max Vision display with a notch and run Android stock, which means that the phones will receive timely software updates from Google itself. And if you look closely at the specs sheet, you’ll notice that One Power is a rebranded P30.

Made of glass Motorola One features a 5.9-inch HD screen, it packs Qualcomms Snapdragon 625 CPU and a dual camera comprised of 2 x 13MP sensors. At the front there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Motorola One Power housing however is made of metal, it features a slightly larger display at 6.2-inches in diagonal, comes with Full HD screen resolution, 64GB internal storage expandable via a micro SD card slot up to 256GB, and it has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset inside.

Both Motorola One and One Power run Android 8.1 Oreo, and according to Motorola these will be among the first smartphone on the market to jump into Android 9 Pie boat.

Lenovo says Motorola One will cost 300 Euro and it will probably be available in late September, One Power’s price tag hasn’t been revealed but we’ve been told that it will go on sale as of October 2018.