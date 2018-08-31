Google Pixel 3 stars in first hands-on images. No notch!

While there is still a little over a month or more before Google Inc takes the wraps off of its Pixel 3 smartphone series (their press event is rumoured to take place on October 4 or October 9), the Pixel 3 XL smartphone has been already sighted in numerous occasions in both images and hands-on videos.

This week we get a chance to take a good look at the smaller variant, Pixel 3, which will feature a 5.5-inch IPS display with Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,160 px) screen resolution and there is no notch. The bezels are not as slim as most of us would have probably wanted them to be, but it is still better than what we’ve been offered on all previous smaller Pixel phones. Honestly, we like how Pixel 3 looks. Don’t you?

According to Reddit’s source the Pixel 3 will sport two 8MP cameras at the front one of which may feature variable aperture, something we’ve seen first introduced by Samsung in its Galaxy S9‘s earlier this year. At the back there is only a single camera sensor with LED Flash. Inside the Pixel 3 Google will embed a 3,000 mAh battery, which is about 300 mAh extra capacity compared to last year Pixel 2 battery capacity.

Google Pixel 3, like Pixel 3 XL, will run Android Pie version 9.0 out of the box and it is expected to arrive equipped with Qualcomm’s current top-notch Snapdragon 845 CPU or the up and coming Snapdragon 850 (should make its début by September 15).

The good news is that we don’t have to wait much longer before we find out all the hardware details, price tag and availability dates from Google about its Pixel 3 smartphones.

How do you like this design of the Pixel 3?