U12 Life goes official as a Pixel-like smartphone, but better looking & with a larger battery

HTC has announced the U12 Life in Berlin, a Google Pixel-like mid-range smartphone in the HTC U12 series ment for younger generations, but better looking and with a larger battery than Pixel 2 XL has.

HTC U12 Life feature a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio (no notch!) and Full HD+ screen resolution (1.080 x 2,160 px). The phone is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset, it has 4GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage which is expandable via a micro SD card slot.

U12 Life packs a 3.600 mAh battery inside its accrylic glass housing, it has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C port, NFC and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Android version on U12 Life is 8.1 (Oreo), but it is not stock because it is not an Android One device.

Camera-wise, HTC’s U12 Life is equipped with a dual main camera at the back comprised of 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture + 5MP sensor for that bokeh effect we all love. At the front sits a 13MP selfie snapper with its own LED Flash.

HTC says the phone will be available in Europe (the UK) as of late September 2018, in Moonlight Blue and Twilight Purple colours starting at 300 GBP, about 330 Euros.