Sony announces Xperia XZ3 with BRAVIA OLED display & Android 9 Pie

Sony Mobile division announced today at IFA 2018 in Berlin the Xperia XZ3, a smartphone that looks cropped together based on Samsung’s Galaxy S9 front and edges and HTC’s U series smartphones back glass design.

Sony announces Xperia XZ3

Xperia XZ3 features a 6-inch BRAVIA OLED curved on both edges display with 18:9 aspect ratio and QuadHD+ screen resolution. The display is HDR ready which makes it one of the most beautiful displays on the market today. However, that thick chin and forehead makes it less attractive. Made of two Gorilla Glass 5 panels sandwiched together by a metal frame similar to the one we’ve seen on Samsung’s premium Galaxy S phones released in the last couple of years, the phone is water-resistant (we are not sure if its IP65 or IP68 certified)m but is also almost 1 centimeter thick (9.9mm).

Inside Xperia XZ3 is a 3,300 mAh battery, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, it has only 4GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage which is odd comparing it to other flagship phones of 2018 that sport up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

In addition, the Xperia XZ3 comes with a single main camera at the back with a 19MP Motion Eye sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and laser autofocus. The front-facing selfie camera has a 13MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture with Beauty Mode and Bokeh effect.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie and it comes with what Sony calls Side Sense software features, which allows one to double tap on the curved edges to quickly access recent apps / most frequently used apps.

Sony says the phone will be available in Black, White, Forest Green and Bordeaux Red colours starting at 900 dollars/euros, a quite steep price tag considering the amount of RAM and internal storage it offers.