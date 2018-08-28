LG announces G7 One and G7 Fit smartphones with 2016 – 2017 hardware

LG Electronics’ Mobile Division is going through a much needed restructuring process, and months after the process started their short-term plan doesn’t look so bright.

G7 One and G7 Fit, LG announces two hardware-dated phones

On the verge of IFA 2018 (one of the annual industry leading expo) the company has announced that it is expanding its LG G7 smartphone series with two new additions: LG G7 One and G7 Fit. If you can call them ‘new’ as the chipsets inside these phones are from 2016 and 2017.

The LG G7 One is an Android One device launched in partnership with Google, which means it will receive timely software and security updates for the next 2-3 years, but still, buying an outdated smartphone in 2018 isnt quite an attraction even though LG markets the LG G7 One and G7 Fit as “two even more accessible models” without actually revealing their price tags.

Hopefully, LG will be announcing the V40 ThinQ at IFA 2018 as well, otherwise joining such a major mobile event with a line-up of smartphones with dated hardware is not the best strategy, or is it?

Below are the full specs sheets of both LG G7 One and G7 Fit:

LG G7 One

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440)

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 32GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Rear: 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)

– Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One)

Size: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

Weight: 156g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Color: New Aurora Black / New Moroccan Blue

Other: AI CAM† / Bright Camera / Boombox Speaker / Google Lens / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS: X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / FM Radio

LG G7 Fit