LG V40 ThinQ to feature Triple main camera and a tall display with notch

A set of press images are allegedly showing what it might be the next LG smartphone in the V series. And there are quite a few interesting things about LG V35 ThinQ successor.

Dubbed LG V40 ThinQ, the next high-end handset from LG Electronics could make its debut as early as this week in Berlin, at IFA 2018. The phone will likely adopt a triple camera setup at the back, like Huawei P20 PRO‘s. However, the alignment of the sensors are horizontal, not vertically aligned as they are on Huawei’s P20 Pro. And it has an LED Flash. V40 ThinQ might also include a dual camera sensors setup at the front (that’s 5 camera sensors in total, unless the secondary sensor is a IR sensor of sorts for Facial 3D scanning / recognition).

Another interesting thing about LG’s V40 ThinQ is the mirror glass design and its slightly curved at the edges display (we can’t tell whether it is an LCD panel or P-OLED), but it has a notch and it is quite tall (probably it has Quad HD+ screen resolution, like G7 ThinQ and the Galaxy S9’s). Fortunately, the bezels of this particular phone are very thin. At the back under the triple camera sits the fingerprint sensor. On the sides, we find the Power button and the sim tray on the right-hand side, the Volume rocker and the dedicated key to activate the Google Assistant are on the left-hand side, and the USB-C port, the speaker and the 3.5mm headphones jack are at the top and bottom of the phone.

LG V40 ThinQ is likely equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, at least 6 if not 8 GB of RAM and hopefully at least a 4.000 mAh battery to last you through the day without any worry.

The press render at the top hints at November 16 date, which might be the date of release, unless LG plans to announce it this week at IFA 2018, in Berlin, and make it available starting mid-November 2018.