Xperia XZ3 might look like this at IFA Berlin 2018 press conference

Sony’s Mobile division will attend IFA 2018 as of next week, in Berlin, where it might unveil the Xperia XZ3 smartphone, which has allegedly leaked in the press render image you see above.

If what we see in this alleged render is the Xperia XZ3 phone, then the upcoming flagship from Sony will not have a notch and its design language follows closely in the footsteps of its predecessors. And it might also include dual speakers something many Xperia fans asks for for a long time.

In this image we see a slight curve on all the edges of the phone, which could indicate that the display might be covered in 2.5D Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6. The rumour has it that the display comes with Full HD+ screen resolution.

Inside Sony’s Xperia XZ3 we should expect Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, at least 6GB of RAM and 64 if not 128 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot included. There are also rumours about Sony integrating its 48MP IMX586 camera sensor in the phone, and it might just happen judging by the looks of the camera on the back of the phone in above image that shows a single camera sensor. The camera is likely to get its own physical / dedicated button for taking shots more naturally. Right below the camera, on the back, there is also a fingerprint sensor. I guess no more scanning technology embedded in the Power button, on the side.

That’s pretty much all we have on Sony’s alleged Xperia XZ3 smartphone for now. We will be hearing more from Sony itself at IFA 2018, in Germany. Stay tuned!

Cheers for the tip, Deepak!