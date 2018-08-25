Samsung’s first Android Go edition smartphone is the Galaxy J2 Core

As it was rumoured, at the end of this week Samsung Electronics unveiled its first ever Android Go Edition running smartphone, the Galaxy J2 Core.

Also identified as Samsung SM-J260, the Galaxy J2 Core comes with modest hardware at best, but it has a beautiful design, it has 4G LTE connectivity, and an operating system which will allow users from emerging markets around the world to run common apps like Facebook, FB Messenger, Google+, Twitter, YouTube without lag. Sure these are the Go edition / Lite variant of the said apps, but still the phone will be able to run them properly.

Galaxy J2 Core features a 5-inch qHD display, it comes equipped with Samsung’s own Exynos 7570 CPU clocked at 1.4GHz, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage + micro SD card slot. There is an 8MP single camera sensor at the back and a 5MP selfie snapper at the front with Beauty Mode. Both cameras sport f/2.2 aperture.

In addition, the Galaxy J2 Core comes with an Ultra Data Saving Mode and it has 4G LTE support Category 4 with speeds up to 150Mbps.

No word on its pricing, but we know it will be available in Black and Gold colour in China and Indonesia at first, before it reaches other emerging markets.