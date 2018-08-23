Google’s Pixel 3 XL detailed in Russia (specs, design & camera foto samples)

Google Inc let its Pixel 3 XL smartphone slip through its fingers as several russian sources reveal a lot of new things about the upcoming Android 9 Pie running handset, although we are over a month away from being announced by the search giant. And this is not the first time we see the device in real live images.

Pixel 3 XL gets detailed and tested in Russia

According to one of the sources Google will be unveiling the new Pixel 3 phones at an event scheduled for October 4.

The first set of photos leaked from Russia shows the White Pixel 3 XL final variant as the G logo hints, with a pretty big notch at the top of an almost 6.8″ display with 1,440 x 2,960 px, and that’s because it includes the ear-piece that doubles as one of the two stereo speakers, there is an infra-red scanning sensor and the front-facing camera. The back of the phone is almost identical to Pixel 2 XL’s. It has the same finger print sensor and a single sensor main camera with an LED Flash. One of the images reveals HTC Edge Sense like technology embedded on both sides of the phone, and a 3,430 mAh non-removable battery.

The second source from Russia reveals what’s in Pixel 3 XL’s retail box reconfirming the pair of headphones as previously rumoured. Google will finally include a pair of Pixel Buds-like headphones (except they are wired) in the box along with the usual USB-C cable, the wall charger, USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter.

There is also a short video from the same source that shows the Pixel 3 XL being wirelessly charged.

And to top it all off, we also get access to a full gallery of images shared on Instagram, which have been taken with Google’s Pixel 3 handset, not in their original size but close enough to form an opinion about the quality of the camera on back of the Pixel 3 XL, which you can see below.