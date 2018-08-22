Poco F1 smartphone arrives with Snapdragon 845 CPU from Xiaomi

Today, August 22, Xiaomi company marks the debut of a new smartphone series dubbed Poco.

Poco F1 is the first in this new range of Android smartphones packing top-of-the-line hardware. Poco F1 is also known as PocoPhone F1 online and feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with 18,7:9 aspect ratio and notch. The front of the phone is full glass, there are no physical menu buttons. At the top embedded in the notch there is Face unlock infra-red based scanning technology to unlock the phone, but one can unlock it via the finger print sensor at the back as well.

Inside Poco F1 we find Qualcomm’s most powerful to date CPU, the Snapdragon 845 and a 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge v3.0 technology. The brand new flagship phone comes in 6GB RAM + 64 or 128 GB ROM (internal storage) and with 8GB RAM + 256 GB ROM.

In addition, Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is equipped with a dual main camera at the back comprised of 12MP + 5MP camera sensors with f/1.9 aperture, and a 20MP selfie snapper at the front with f/2.0 aperture.

Xiaomi Poco F1 will be available at first in India via Flipkart starting at 260 Euros for the 6GB RAM + 64GB model, 300 Euro for the 128GB ROM variant and 360 Euro the 256GB ROM model with 8GB RAM. There is also a fourth model, an Armored Edition whose back is made of Kevlar. This variant will set you back 370 Euro.

No word from Xiaomi on Poco F1’s global availability yet.