Pixel 3 XL gets photographed again ahead of its official unveil

We know Google will be announcing the Pixel 3 smartphones this fall, but whether it will be happening during Android Developers Summit 2018 or sooner we have no clue on that. What we have today, is a few new images with Google’s Pixel 3 XL in-hands.

And even if what we see in these images might be a prototype of the final product, the design wont be changing much. The top of the phone has a notch where it probably is embedded the front-facing camera, the ear-piece and some of the sensors, but the bezel has ultra-thin edges which we like. We can’t say the same about the bottom of the phone, its chin looks awfully elongated if we are to compare it to iPhone X’s. The back of Pixel 3 XL shows a familiar design reminiscent of Pixel 2 phones. It even has the same single camera sensor configuration (Google is not fond of the dual nor triple camera sensor setup).

Pixel 3 smartphone are said to feature a tall display with a notch and at least Full HD+ screen resolution, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 CPU, 4 GB or more RAM, Android 9 Pie, and a main camera with improved Optical Image Stabilization.

The phones are expected to debut in about two months from today, and dont expect them to go on sale for cheap. It will probably cost at least 750 Euros the smaller model, and over 850 Euros if not more the XL variant.