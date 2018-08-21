Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus officially announced. Great value for money!

In a press event held earlier this morning in Delhi, India, HMD Global intrdouced a couple of new Nokia smartphones namely Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is the more powerful of the two featuring a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with a notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage and a micro SD card slot supporting up to 400GB cards.

In addition, Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 3,060 mAh battery, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and it runs Android Oreo v8.1.

Nokia 6.1 Plus benefits from a dual sensor main camera setup comprised of 16MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 5MP (f/2.4 aperture) and with dual tone LED Flash. At the front there is a 16MP selfie snapper with the same f/2.0 aperture.

HMD Global says Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available as of August 30 in India (through Flipkart) in Black or White colour for as low as 200 Euros, which is a very interesting price tag for the value the phone delivers.

The second smartphone announced, Nokia 5.1 Plus, is a low-budget device equipped with a 5.86-inch display with HD+ screen resolution, MediaTek’s Helio P60 CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Nokia 5.1 Plus price tag and availability date were not revealed yet. All we know at this time is that it will be go on sale sometime in September likely for less than 150 euros and in Black, Blue and White colour.