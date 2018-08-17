Galaxy Note 9 Fine Gold Edition with 1kg pure gold back plate. The price is insane!

A week ago Samsung Electronics introduced the new Galaxy Note 9 with an S Pen, and whether we like the colours it’s being shipped in, the Russian company called Caviar is offering more variants. One in particular comes with a back entirely made of pure gold.

Galaxy Note 9 Fine Gold Edition comes with 1 kg of pure gold

Galaxy Note 9 Fine Edition is a 50.000 Euro custom-made smartphone made of 1 kg of pure gold for the more extravagant people. But if you are not into pouring that much money in a Galaxy Note 9 but you still want something else than the glossy glass back, then you are in luck. Caviar is also selling a Galaxy Note 9 variant with only gold engravings, one with its back made of alligator skin and so on. There is even the option to engrave the Russian Federation logo on the Note 9.

All these custom options for around 3.000 Euros, and if you desire extra internal storage as well, you’ll have to drop 250 Euros more to get the 512GB ROM model.

But the Galaxy Note 9 Fine Gold Edition will definitely break the bank costing RUB3,87 million, about 50k Euros.