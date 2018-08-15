HTC to cut manufacturing costs by externalizing U12 Life & future smartphones build

HTC pretty much sold its smartphone manufacturing business to Google last year, but the move will not stop the Taiwanese company from selling Android-powered smartphones.

The rumour has it that the company is looking to externalize up and coming U12 Life and other future smartphones build to make up for its man power loss and to also cut manufacturing costs.

Imagine Life (Allegedly U12 Life) will be shipped with Android 8.1 on board.

Interesting fact about it, this device will be ODM manufactured… — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) August 13, 2018

Like U11 Life in 2017, the new U12 Life phone will also be released under Google’s Android One Project, but this time around with a larger display and overall better hardware. It is said that HTC’s U12 Life will feature a 6-inch IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio (again, no notch) and 1,080 x 2,160 pixels screen resolution. The Snapdragon 636 is provided by Qualcomm and it is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Camera-wise, the U12 Life will be equipped with a dual camera at the back (16MP + 5MP sensors), and a 13MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats. Inside the phone HTC will embed a 3,600 mAh battery.

HTC’s U12 Life will likely retain the overall look of its U series, it will be made of plastic material since it’s a mid-range device, and it could receive a dual tone paint job just like Google’s Pixel phones.

The next-gen U Life series phone from HTC might hit the shelves in Europe by the end of August, or in early September 2018.