Motorola P30 goes official with notch, ultra-thin edges and great price tag!

Remember Motorola Power One smartphone that leaked earlier this Summer as the first Motorola phone with a notch? Well, it is finally here!

Today, Lenovo unleashed its first notch based phone, and one that’s done right with very thin edges just like Apple’s iPhone X something most manufacturers couldn’t deliver up until now.

Motorola P30 is Lenovo’s first phone with a notch and it bears an uncanny resemblance to the iPhone X either way you are looking at it (from the front or the back). Motorola P30 feature a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display wit 19:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ screen resolution. Inside sits Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 backed up by a 3,000 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB internal storage.

Lenovo’s brand new mid-range phone is equipped with a dual camera at the back comprised of 16MP + 5MP sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.2 aperture and dual tone Flash LED. At the front there’s a 12MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Motorola P30 runs Android Oreo v8.0 with Lenovo Z5‘s ZUI v4.0 on top, and it will be available in White, Black and Blue Gradient colour which reminds us of Huawei’s P20 series.

The 64GB Motorola P30 costs about 260 Euro, the 128GB about 280 Euros, which is not expensive considering the hardware inside and its premium design.