Samsung Gear app rebranded to Galaxy Wearable, and updated for Galaxy Watch

Last week Samsung Electronics introduced the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Watch, which is more or less the next iteration of Gear smartwatch rebranded.

Samsung rebrands Gear app to Galaxy Wearable at Google Play store

To align everything and make it compatible Samsung has just released an update for its Gear app via the Google Play store, which rebrands the app to Galaxy Wearable but also updates it to make it compatible with the Galaxy Watch and Android Pie version 9.0.

The update will allow users to connect Pixel, Essential or any other smartphone running Android Pie with Samsung’s smartwatch through the Galaxy Wearable app. Anyone with a Samsung smartwatch variant prior to Galaxy Watch announcement will also be using the Galaxy Wearable app from now on whether their connecting their Gear S3, Gear Sport watch, Gear Fit 2 / Fit 2 Pro bracelets or Gear IconX wireless headset.

