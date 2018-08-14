Xiaomi announces Mi Pad 4 Plus tablet

Only a couple of months ago Xiaomi announced the 8-inch Mi Pad 4, and already the Chinese company is releasing a larger model dubbed Mi Pad 4 Plus.

The 10.1-inch Mi Pad 4 Plus features an LCD display with 16:10 aspect ratio. 1000:1 contrast and Full HD (1,200 x 1,920px) screen resolution. The new Mi Pad series tablet weighs 485g, is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660, it has 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB internal storage, because it will be available in Wi-Fi only and 4G LTE variants.

In addition, the tablet has a built-in 8,620 mAh battery, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphones jack, a 13MP main camera at the back and 5MP at the front (both cameras with f/2.0 aperture).

Xiaomi is already accepting pre-orders in China for the 4G LTE 64GB model at 1,900 CNY (about 245 Euro), the 4G LTE 128GB is selling for 2,100 CNY (about 270 Euro). No date