Mate 20 Lite shown off in press renders ahead of IFA 2018 launch

We are a couple of weeks away from IFA 2018, where Huawei will announcing new smartphones under its Mate series. The new series might include the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20 Lite. The latter has been show off over the weekend in a handful of press renders.

The images were leaked by German blog WinFuture and they show off the Black and the Gold variants of the up and coming Mate 20 Lite smartphone, with four cameras and a tall display with a notch.

Huawei’s Mate 20 Lite, just like the Huawei P20 Lite or the more recently introduce P Smart+ / Nova 3 phones, will feature a 6.3-inch LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, a notch and Full HD+ screen resolution. Inside Mate 20 Lite we find Huawei’s mid-range Kirin 710 chipset backed up by 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage (hybrid nano SIM/micro SD slot included).

In addition, the Mate 20 Lite is equipped with a dual main camera at the back comprised of 20MP + 2MP sensors with f/1.8 aperture, and there is also a dual camera at the front comprised of a 24MP sensor + 2MP sensor. Right below the camera sits a fingerprint sensor. Weighing in at 172 grams and only 7.6mm thickness, the Mate 20 Lite feature 2 glass panels sandwiched together with a metal frame in the middle. The new phone is rumoured to sport a 3,650 mAh non-removable battery, and it is quite a looker.

Price-wise and availability date, Huawei will begin selling the phone at the end of August for as low as 400 Euros.