Samsung Galaxy Note 9 goes official. An expensive upgrade you do not need!

In a press event held in New York City this week, Samsung Electronics announced the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone with an S Pen among other gadgets.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 goes official

As expected, the Galaxy Note 9 retains the familiar look of its predecessor Galaxy Note 8 and improves in almost all aspects. The Note 9 feature a huge 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Quad HD+ screen resolution and 516 ppi, it is HDR10 ready and protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Inside the Galaxy Note 9 there is either a Snapdragon 845 (US market mostly) chipset or the Exynos 9820 (European market) backed up by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and with minimum 128GB or 512GB internal storage (ROM). And if you are looking for more storage Samsung offers a 512GB micro SD card which you can add to up you storage to 1 Terrabyte.

Galaxy Note 9 feature AKG stereo speakers (Dolby Atmos audio) to complete the multimedia and gaming experience on the device. Note 9 packs a 4.000 mAh battery which promises a day of usage. Dont we hear the same promise every year, and every time the south korean OEM fails to deliver (Galaxy S9‘s).

In the Camera department, the Galaxy Note 9 comes with all the bells and whistles. It has a dual main camera at the back comprised of 2 x 12MP sensors with wide-angle and variable aperture (from f/2.4 to f/1.5) and f/2.4 on the second sensor (telephoto lens). The came is also capable of 2 x optical zoom and 10 x digital zoom. At the front there is an 8MP selfie snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

The new Galaxy Note weighs in at 201 grams, it is 16.4 centimeters tall and its glass housing is water proof (IP68 certified). It will be a little harder to reach the fingerprint sensor at the back if you have small hands, however, you get an Iris scanner and facial recognition technology to easily unlock the phone.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 benefits from an advanced cooling system which allows users to play games at a professional level without the hustle of heating up excessively, or so Samsung claims. It also brings a new and colourful and updated S Pen, which doesn’t really match the colour of the handset and it could be a deal breaker for some.

The Galaxy Note 9 will be available in Europe starting at $999 about £899 for the 128GB + 6GB RAM model, while the top version with 512GB + 8GB RAM will set you back $1,250 about £1,100, which is absolutely insane!

Samsung will release the Galaxy Note 9 in four colours: Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and the new Lavender Purple and Metallic Copper.