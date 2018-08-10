Samsung and Epic Games brings Fortnite to a plethora of Galaxy devices!

Epic Games has not released its critically acclaimed Fortnite game to Android yet. In fact, it will not even launch it via Google’s Play store when the time comes for release, but Samsung Electronics managed to struck a deal with Epic Games, and thus a plethora of Samsung Galaxy devices will be getting Fortnite as part of the deal which includes the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Tab S4.

The rest of the Galaxy devices on which users will be able to finally play Fortnite for Android are as follows: the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. These are all the supported devices that run Android mobile operating system.

To celebrate their partnership with Samsung, Epic Games announced a Fortnite skin cover (image above) which users will be able to apply over their Galaxy Note 9’s and Galaxy Tab S4’s.

Fortnite for Android is currently in beta and it will be available for download only through Epic Games’ website. This is happening due to a financial dispute between Google and Epic Games.