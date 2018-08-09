OnePlus 6 Back to School deal is sweet! (Save up to 54 Euro)

Oneplus is running a OnePlus 6 Back to School deal on its website, a campaign which includes a pair of OnePlus Bullets v2 in-ear headphones or one of the fans-favourite accessories along with the flagship killer phone.

OnePlus 6 Back to School deal for students

The Full Survival Kit deal as OnePlus calls it, it includes the 64GB Black Mirror colour OnePlus 6 smartphone + OnePlus Bullets V2, a Fast Charge Power Adapter and a Fast Charge Cable (100cm). Price is down from 574 Euros to 519 Euros, which will save you up to 54 Euros.

The second deal Tough & Smooth Bundle part of Oneplus’ Back to School campaign contains the 128GB Mirror Black OnePlus 6 smartphone + 1 piece Karbon or Sandstone colour Tough Case. You’ll save up to 26 Euros if you go for this deal.

No you don’t get the Amber Red variant nor the Avengers Infinity War Limited Edition, but you still get the OnePlus 6 flagship killer powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, a tall display with thin edges and there is no notch!

How do you find the OnePlus 6 Back to school deal from Oneplus?