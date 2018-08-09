Huawei brings Nova 3 smartphones to Europe with high-quality design

Huawei knows how to make smartphones that offer value for the money you spend on, and the Nova 3 smartphone series is a good example.

Announced earlier this year in China, the Nova 3 series is coming to Europe as of this week, bringing mid-range hardware in high-quality glass body design just like its premium smartphone series.

The Nova 3 and Nova 3i also known as P Smart+ in Europa, are available as of this week in the Netherlands equipped with a generous 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ screen resolution, octa-core Kirin CPU’s and Android 8.1 mobile operating system with EMUI v8 on top of it.

While the Nove 3 packs the high-end Kirin 970 CPU, the Nova 3i (P Smart+) comes with a mid-range chipset, Kirin 710. The Nova 3 smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB internal storage, there is a dual camera at the back comprised of 16MP + 24MP camera sensors, a 24MP camera at the front for selfies and a 3,750 mAh battery to last you a day or more.

The Nova 3i / P Smart+ comes in variants with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB internal storage. The main camera is considerably lesser performant than the dual camera on the Nova 3, but it does its job. It comes with a 16MP + 2MP camera sensors, while at the front sits the same 24MP camera for selfies as on the Nova 3. The battery inside the P Smart+ has 3,340 mAh capacity.

As for pricing, we know the Nova 3i / P Smart+ costs only 350 Euros and is available now in the Netherlands in Black or Blue (Twilight) colours.