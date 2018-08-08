Pixel 3 XL unboxing video reveals a pair of headphones!

The other day Google released and begun rolling out the stable Android Pie version 9 to its Pixel smartphones, and while there is at least a couple of months before Google unveils its 2018 Pixel 3 smartphones, a Reddit user that goes by the name AmirZ unboxed the Pixel 3 XL White model in front of the camera revealing what we were not expecting: a pair of in-ear headphones that none of the Pixel predecessors had.

Pixel 3 XL unboxing video

Aside from the brief look at the phone itself, the video images below show off a Pixel Buds-like pair of headphones in packaging, packaging on which there is a depiction on how to wear them (a more clear photo above).

In the box there is also an USB-C to 3,5mm headphones jack adapter, a USB-C to USB-A adapter, the USB-C cable itself, the user guides (manuals) and the wall charger.

Unfortunately, in the video we don’t get any action with the smartphone itself, however, a set of images have leaked from another source showing how someone interacts with the phone’s lock screen notifications, but also shows off the model name, the fact that it runs Android 9 Pie, it features a 1,440p display with 494 pixels density, and that it is equipped Snapdragon 845, tid bit confirmed by the Adreno 630 GPU found only inside Qualcomm’s said chipset.

It is nice to see Google including a pair of headphones inside the retail box of its up and coming Pixel phone.

How do you feel about Google’s Pixel 3 XL notch based look?