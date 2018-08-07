Android Developer Summit 2018 takes place between November 7 – 8

Along with the official announcement of the next installment of Android, which by the way, it is is Android Pie version 9, Google Inc also announced the date of its 2018 Android Developer Summit, which will be taking place in the Computer History Museum between November 7 and 8, in Mountain View, California.

During the two days of event at Android Developers Summit 2018, the attendees will have access to Google’s Keynote, tech talks with Google’s Android engineering team, fireside chats, office hours and they are also mentioning a party.

Registration is not yet open, nor any session details were revealed, but more information will be soon announced by Google. For that, you could follow Google’s Android Developers Twitter account here, or just keep an eye on the hashtag #AndroidDevSummit.