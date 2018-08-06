LG Q8 2018 announced with a stylus & FullVision display (not the Q8 from 2017)

LG Electronics unleashed a new affordable Q8 series smartphone this time arround with a stylus (not to confused it with LG’s Q8 smartphone from 2017).

LG Q8 2018 follows in the footsteps of LG Q7 series handsets released earlier this summer as a trio of more affordable variants of the G7 ThinQ. The brand new Q8 2018 features a quite larger FullVision display (in comparison with Q8 2017 5.2″ display) at 6.2″ in diagonal. Its display comes with 18:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ screen resolution.

In addition, the LG Q8 2018 packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 CPU backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is equipped with a 3,300 mAh battery, with Quick charge 3.0, USB-C v2.0 port, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac.

LG Electronics will begin selling the LG Q8 2018 with a stylus in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue colours for about 410 Euros.