Motorola announces Moto Z3 with 5G ready Moto Mod (there is a catch)

In a press event held in Chicago, Motorola announced the brand new Moto Z3 smartphone which is slightly more powerful than the Moto Z3 Play announced last month. Actually, the only differences between the two Moto Z phones is the Snapdragon model inside and the dual camera setup at the back of the handset.

Moto Z3 features the same 6-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution (1,080 x 2,260 px) and 18:9 aspect ratio. It packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 high-end chipset from 2017 instead of the mid-range Snapdragon 636 we encounter on the Z3 Play. The CPU is backed up by the same 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

In addition, the new Moto Z3 comes with a 3,000 mAh battery (capacity which can be extended via a Powerbank Moto Mod). Speaking of Moto Mods, Motorola advertises the phone as its first compatible with 5GB networks (which are not event installed by the carriers yet), however, the compatibility comes through Qualcomm’s X50 modem which is not inside the Snapdragon 835, but in the Moto Mod 5G ready. So, basically the phone is not compatible until you slap on to it the Moto Mod 5G ready. The rumour has it that Lenovo’s (who owns Motorola) first 5G compatible smartphone will be announced during IFA 2018 (in Berlin) powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset that actually has the X50 modem integrated to be able to connect to 5G networks starting 2019.

Moto Z3 will be available starting August 16 exclusively in the USA via Verizon. No word when it is coming to Europe. The 5G Moto Mod will only be available starting early 2019. The only good news about Moto Z3 is its price tag. It will cost only 415 Euros.