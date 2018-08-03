Blackberry Evolve X and Evolve smartphones announced

Blackberry has just announced two new Android Oreo-powered smartphones in India, Blackberry Evolve X and Evolve. None of the two is a premium smartphone but rather a mid-ranger and a budget friendly model. Both packing a 4,000 mAh battery, Blackberry’s secure DTEK software package and a dual main camera at the back. The company says that they are the most secure Android smartphones to date.

Blackberry Evolve X is the more powerful smartphone of the two. It features a 5.99-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio (tall display but no notch!). Inside the Evolve X sits Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor just like Blackberry Key2, processor which is backed up by the Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In addition, Blackberry Evolve X comes with a dual main camera at the back comprised of a 12MP sensors + 13MP sensor, and with dual-tone LED Flash. At the front there is a 16MP selfie snapper. Evolve X also packs USB-C, Qualcomm’s Quick Charge v3.0 technology for fast charging, as well as wireless charging.

Blackberry Evolve is the lesser performant variant of the two. It packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 CPU, only 4GB of RAM and there is no fast nor wireless charging.

Blackberry India says that the Evolve X model will be available later this month (August) on Amazon for 430 Euros, while the more budget friendly version which will cost 315 Euros, will hit the shelves in mid-September.

Both Blackberry Evolve phones will come in Black colour.